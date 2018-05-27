A karate instructor who sexually abused four of his students over the course of two months has been arrested, the NYPD said.

Washington Heights resident Hector Bencosme, 57, inappropriately touched the students — who range in age from 13 to 15 — telling them he needed to “evaluate their bodies,” police said.

He also told students they had to lose weight, and would massage their breasts, according to police.

On a few occasions, Bencosme took topless photos of the students, and on one occasion, he rubbed his genitals on one of the students’ buttocks, the NYPD said.

He faces charges including aggravated sex abuse, criminal sex act, possession of an obscene sex performance by a child and sex conduct with a child under 17, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

Editor's note: A previous version of the story stated that the instructor sexually abused five students ranging in age from 10 to 14, based on information from the NYPD. The story has been updated to reflect new information from police.