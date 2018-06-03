Jitney Driver Shot to Death in Queens: NYPD

A jitney driver was shot to death in Queens early Sunday and police are searching for the attacker.

The 26-year-old victim was found in the driver's seat of his dollar van with three gunshot wounds to his torso, the NYPD said.

Six shots were fired in total, police said.

The van was parked on 230th Street in the Cambria Heights neighborhood, police said.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A neighbor said the victim had recently gotten out of jail and was working for his family's dollar van company.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.