The New York Jets have fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named new head coach Adam Gase to the job as they search for a permanent replacement, the team said Wednesday.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said he told Maccagnan earlier in the morning that he was gone effective immediately.

"Mike helped to execute the strategic vision of the organization during the last four seasons and especially the past few months," Johnson said in a statement. "However, I came to the decision to make a change after much thought and a careful assessment of what would be in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets."

Maccagnan was hired in January 2015. The team went 24-40 in his four seasons in the job. His firing follows an unusually exciting offseason for Gang Green in which they acquired prized free agent runningback Le'Veon Bell and picked up a few other pieces, among them solid slot receiver in Jamison Crowder.

See video from the day Mike Maccagnan was officially introduced as the new Jets GM at a news conference in 2015. On Wednesday he was fired. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

In recent weeks, both Gase and Maccagnan went to lengths to dismiss multiple reports of tension between them.