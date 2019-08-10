Jeffrey Epstein Dies by Suicide at Manhattan Jail: Sources

What to Know
Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide at at jail in Manhattan, three sources tell NBC New York
Epstein was found dead at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the sources
The sources say he hanged himself
Epstein was found dead at 7:30 a.m. EST Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, according to the sources. The sources say he hanged himself.
He arrived at New York Downtown Hospital in cardiac arrest, sources familiar with the matter said.
Epstein's death comes less than a month after the convicted sex offender and wealthy Manhatttan financier was found injured and in a fetal position inside his cell at MCC.
The accused pedophile was being held at the center as he awaited his trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking.
