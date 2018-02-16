Jay-Z Backed Buffalo Boss is Coming to New Jersey

Jay-Z has backed the Buffalo Boss wing joint in the past. The chain will open up its first New Jersey location in Newport Centre this month. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

A wing joint backed by mogul Jay-Z will open up its first New Jersey location this month.

Buffalo Boss is slated to open up in the Newport Centre dining pavilion in Jersey City on Feb. 22, according to the mall’s website.

Buffalo Boss first opened up in Brooklyn in 2011 — the creation of co-founders and owners Jamar White and Ronald Lee. Jay-Z, who is White's first cousin, invested money in White’s wing spot, according to NJ.com.

Since 2011, Buffalo Boss has opened up two more New York locations in Harlem and Barclays Center.

According to Newport Centre mall's website, White and Lee "wanted to create a wing based concept restaurant like no other" and set out to offer 12 sauces to enjoy one’s organic chicken wings.

While primarily focusing on wings, Buffalo Boss also serves salads, wraps, sweet potato fries, and desserts like fried Oreos and Pop-Tarts.