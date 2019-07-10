Intrepid Museum Box Office Employee Allegedly Stole $400k Over Years, NYPD Says - NBC New York
Intrepid Museum Box Office Employee Allegedly Stole $400k Over Years, NYPD Says

The alleged culprit would take tickets that had already been sold, reprint them and then resell them for cash, pocketing the money, police said

By Roseanne Colletti

Published 27 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An employee of the Intrepid Museum's box office allegedly stole nearly $400,000 from visitor ticket payments over the last few years

    • Daniel Lee would take tickets that had already been sold, reprint them and then resell them for cash, pocketing the money, police said

    • The Brooklyn man worked at the museum for four years, allegedly stealing from the museum for all but the first six months of his employment

    An employee of the Intrepid Museum's box office allegedly stole nearly $400,000 from visitor ticket payments over the last few years, law enforcement sources said on Wednesday.

    Daniel Lee was arrested Tuesday at the museum and arraigned Wednesday morning, charged with grand larceny. According to the criminal complaint, Lee would take tickets that had already been sold, reprint them and then resell them for cash, pocketing the money.

    The Brooklyn man had worked at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum as a ticket cashier for the past four years, allegedly stealing from the museum for all but the first six months of his employment.

    Tickets for the non-profit museum cost $24 for children and $33 for adults, and that money goes to help maintain the floating landmark and its extensive exhibits of sea and aircraft.

    The Intrepid Museum told News 4 in a statement that they “determined an employee in the museum’s box office was stealing money from the museum. We contacted law enforcement as soon as we identified the issue and are continuing to provide our full cooperation.”

    Lee appeared before a judge on Wednesday and released without bail after not entering a plea.

    The NYPD's Major Case Squad is working to track down the cash, the sources said, and the investigation is ongoing.

