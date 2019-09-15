Intoxicated Man Rescued From Vent on Manhattan Rooftop: NYPD

What to Know An intoxicated man with a broken wrist was rescued from a vent on the roof of a Manhattan building Saturday night, the NYPD said

An intoxicated man with a broken wrist was rescued from a vent on the roof of a Manhattan building Saturday night, the NYPD said.

The man, who was around 25 years old, was rescued from a vent on the roof of a five-story building on West 25th Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Chelsea, around 11:20 p.m., police said.

The man was intoxicated, and his left wrist was broken, according to police.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, the NYPD said.

Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the man's condition or say how he ended up inside the vent.