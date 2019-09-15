Intoxicated Man Rescued From Vent on Manhattan Rooftop: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Intoxicated Man Rescued From Vent on Manhattan Rooftop: NYPD

The man was rescued from a vent on the roof of a building in Chelsea late Saturday night, police said

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Intoxicated Man Rescued From Vent on Manhattan Rooftop: NYPD

    What to Know

    • An intoxicated man with a broken wrist was rescued from a vent on the roof of a Manhattan building Saturday night, the NYPD said

    • The man, who was around 25 years old, was rescued from a vent on the roof of a building in Chelsea around 11:20 p.m., police said

    • He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to police

    An intoxicated man with a broken wrist was rescued from a vent on the roof of a Manhattan building Saturday night, the NYPD said.

    The man, who was around 25 years old, was rescued from a vent on the roof of a five-story building on West 25th Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Chelsea, around 11:20 p.m., police said.

    The man was intoxicated, and his left wrist was broken, according to police.

    He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the man's condition or say how he ended up inside the vent. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us