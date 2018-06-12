A woman who is nine months pregnant and a man managed to escape unscathed after a large gas explosion and fire blew up a home in Connecticut, ripping off every window and door and leaving the walls that were still standing charred. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A woman who is nine months pregnant and a man managed to escape unscathed after a large gas explosion and fire blew up a home in Connecticut, ripping off every window and door and leaving the walls that were still standing charred.

Fire officials say there was heavy smoke and fire in the basement and garage area of the home on Deepwood Lane in Norwalk when they arrived early Tuesday.

The pregnant woman and man were the only ones in the home; no injuries were reported. Firefighters got the blaze under control in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Meanwhile, fire officials describe the house as "unfit for occupancy."