NJ Transit Board Pulls Hoboken Waterfront Item From Agenda

New Jersey Transit's board held a controversial meeting on Martin Luther King Day but didn't vote on purchasing a 3-acre site on Hoboken's waterfront to use as a ferry maintenance terminal.
In a surprise move, the proposed purchase was pulled from Monday's agenda.
The vote had been scheduled for last Wednesday, but not enough board members showed up to constitute a quorum. It was rescheduled for Friday, and then for Monday, a federal holiday.
Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla wants the site used as a public park and had vowed to fight the sale. Incoming Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had urged a postponement of the vote.
In July, Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed a measure including $12 million for the purchase. Monday is Christie's last full day in office.