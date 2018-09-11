A hit-and-run driver was seen on video barreling into a woman crossing a street on Staten Island, then reversing and speeding away. Ray Villeda reports. (Published 11 minutes ago)

What to Know Police are searching for the driver seen on video slamming into a woman on Staten Island last week, then fleeing the scene

It happened September 5 on Huguenot Avenue

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her back and left leg, and was taken to the hospital

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver seen on video barreling into a woman crossing the street on Staten Island, then reversing and speeding away from the scene.

The driver hit the 55-year-old victim at about 9 p.m. last Wednesday, Sept. 5, as she was crossing Huguenot Avenue, police said. The woman is seen flying into the air and rolling several times on the roadway as the driver abruptly reverses and flees the scene.

A deli owner across the street says the victim is a regular customer who had just left his store when she was crossing. Surveillance video shows the woman in shock and pain, sitting up, after impact as bystanders rushed to help her.

Mohd Alarab, the deli owner, called 911.

Driver Slams Into Pedestrian, Reverses and Speeds Off

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who barreled into a pedestrian on Staten Island, then reversed and sped off. It happened Wednesday September 5, 2018, just before 9 p.m., in front of 882 Huguenot Avenue. (Published 2 hours ago)

"I was crossing my fingers that she's OK, because that was a hard hit, very hard hit," he said. "He threw her at least 10 feet."

The woman was taken to Staten Island University Hospital South Campus with pain and bruising to the back and leg, and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.