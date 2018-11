Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a historic mansion in New Rochelle.

The fire at Cyrus Lawton House, or the Wildcliff, broke out before 5 p.m. Monday. Built in the 1850s, the mansion is currently owned by the city and isn't occupied.

A cause of the fire isn't clear.

An article published in April 2012 on theLoopNY.com, a community website in Westchester, said the 20-room house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002, but has since continued to fall into ruin.