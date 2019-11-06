Historic Home Owned by Wadsworth Family for Generations Up for Sale

The Wadsworth family has owned the home at 107 Main Street in Farmington for generations.

Tucked behind some trees on historic Main Street in Farmington, number 107 has seen its share of history.

“Well John Wadsworth is the one who bought it, in 1660, or bought the land,” explained John R. Watson, who eleven generations later lived in the home as a kid. He helped his family farm their then acres of land.

“We were living down the street and we moved in with my grandfather and I lived here until I went to college.”

But Wednesday, the Wadsworth home is witnessing something it hasn’t seen before, it’s up for sale.

“I don’t believe there’s more than three houses in this country that have been owned by the same family and lived in by the same family, Wadsworths, for over 350 years. I mean you’re not going to find it,” said Watson.

While it’s bittersweet to let it go, the family tells me times change, “My siblings are in Maine, Virginia, Utah, Washington, DC. I’m out in the Finger Lakes of New York,” said Wadsworth. “There were 17 of us cousins that all grew up, couple of them are here with us today, but they’re in their old homes, and they’ve been here. It’s sad, but...I guess you do what you can and try to make it work.”

Auction bidding didn’t bring a price they believe the home is worth Tuesday, so they’re still accepting offers, looking for a new family to appreciate it like they did for hundreds of years to come.

“New chapter of history. It’s a great old house.”

While the house didn’t end up selling, perhaps the stall was serendipitous. A distant descendant reached out to NBC Connecticut saying that he’s interested in keeping it in the family name.

“Although I’m not from the branch that is directly a descendent of John Wadsworth who built the house in 1620 it was one of the brothers of the family that came over,” said Evan Wadsworth, a University of Hartford graduate who lives in Florida and couldn’t get to Farmington in time for the auction after a friend called him about it.

He didn’t want to buy it sight unseen, so now he has more time to make his way to Connecticut.

“Both my parents, my sister agree, it there is a way to continue to keep this in our family’s heritage. It would be, not only, something we have intrinsic value for, but in general for the state of Connecticut.”

A Wadsworth relatives selling the home said it would be great to keep the house in the family name, as negotiations continue.