Additional charges have been filed against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, including predatory sexual assault. These charges are in addition to a previous indictment.

What to Know Harvey Weinstein has been charged in connection with an attack on a third woman, according to a superseding indictment revealed Monday

The woman in the latest complaint has not been identified; authorities say this alleged crime happened in 2006

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex; his lawyer has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims

The Manhattan district attorney's office has filed a superseding indictment charging disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein with criminal and forcible sex act, as well as predatory sex assault, in the case of a third woman.

The charges revealed Monday involve an alleged attack on an unnamed woman that included both oral and vaginal contact in July 2006, though further details on the circumstances surrounding that case are not clear. Predatory sex assault is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

They are the first new charges filed against Weinstein since Cy Vance announced a grand jury indictment in connection with the 66-year-old Weinstein's arrest on rape and other charges in alleged 2013 and 2004 attacks on separate women in late May.

In the 2013 case, an unidentified woman told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

Limping Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape in NYC

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges after appearing to limp into a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday, days after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul in cases involving two women. Chris Glorioso reports. (Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018)

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act in the cases involving the first two women, and has repeatedly denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone. His attorney, Ben Brafman, has said he is confident that Weinstein will be vindicated should the case go to trial. Brafman has also challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.

Vance said the investigation into Weinstein is ongoing, and anyone who feels they may have been victimized by him is asked to call 212-335-9373.

"A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law," Vance said in a statement. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues."

