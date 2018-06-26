What to Know Production of Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in Europe will move from U.S. factories to facilities overseas, the company announced

U.S. health regulators approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana

Heather Locklear was placed on involuntary psychiatric hold after she was arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel

Harley, Stung by Tariffs, Shifts Some Production Overseas

Production of Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in Europe will move from U.S. factories to facilities overseas, the Milwaukee-based company announced, a consequence of the retaliatory tariffs the EU is imposing on American exports in an escalating trade war with the Trump administration. President Trump has used the iconic American motorcycle maker as an example of a U.S. business harmed by trade barriers in other countries, but Harley had warned that tariffs could negatively impact its sales. The European Union began rolling out tariffs on American imports including bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump's trade policies. And the president weighed in online, admonishing the company for its move.

Trump Warns Rep. Maxine Waters: “Be Careful What You Wish For”

President Trump called Rep. Maxine Waters "an extraordinarily low IQ person" and admonished her to "be careful what you wish for" in response to a weekend speech in which the Los Angeles Democrat urged people opposed to the administration's policies to confront cabinet members. The president sent a tweet that said: "Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!" At an afternoon news conference in Washington, Waters said peaceful demonstrations are a cornerstone of democracy and she supports the right to protest.

Authorities Abandon “Zero-Tolerance” for Immigrant Families

The nation's top border enforcement official acknowledged authorities have abandoned, for now, the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy toward immigrant families after the president ordered an end to the separation of parents and children who cross the southern border. The comments by Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan came shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the administration's tactics in a speech in Nevada and asserted that many children were brought to the border by violent gang members. Together, their remarks added to the nationwide confusion as mothers and fathers struggled to reunite families that were split up by the government and sometimes sent to different parts of the country.

U.S. Approves First Prescription Drug Made From Marijuana

U.S. health regulators approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law, despite growing legalization for recreational and medical use. The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication, called Epidiolex, to treat two rare forms of epilepsy in patients 2 years and older. But it's not quite medical marijuana. The strawberry-flavored syrup is a purified form of a chemical ingredient found in the cannabis plant — but not the one that gets users high. It's not yet clear why the ingredient, called cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in some people with epilepsy. British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals studied the drug in more than 500 children and adults with hard-to-treat seizures, overcoming numerous legal hurdles that have long stymied research into cannabis. FDA officials said the drug reduced seizures when combined with older epilepsy drugs.

Store Owners Try Blue Lights in Bathrooms to Deter Drug Use

Colored bulbs cast an eerie blue glow in the restroom of a Pennsylvania convenience store where people who inject heroin and other drugs have been seeking the relative privacy of the stalls to shoot up. The blue lights are meant to discourage people from using drugs in store bathrooms by making it more difficult for them to see their veins. It's an idea that's been around for years but is getting a fresh look as a result of the nation's opioid epidemic. Turkey Hill Minit Markets, a 260-store chain based in Lancaster, is one of two convenience store chains and a supermarket chain working with the loss prevention group to field-test the blue bulbs. A researcher, whose group devises methods to combat theft and violent crime at stores, said the study is still in its infancy, but that initial feedback from stores that have been using them has been positive. Earlier studies have questioned the lights' deterrent effect, with people who use opioids telling researchers they'd shoot up in blue light if it meant avoiding withdrawal symptoms.

Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop, EMT

Heather Locklear is in trouble with the law... again. One week after the "Melrose Place" star was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, E! News has confirmed she has been arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. Police arrested Locklear and booked her. TMZ, which first reported news of the actress' arrest, described the TV star as "extremely agitated" after a family member first called 911 to report a disturbance. According to the outlet, Locklear "punched a responding deputy" who was trying to separate her from other "members of her family." Paramedics arrived on the scene, and "she kicked an EMT" while being put on a gurney. The actress was first taken to a nearby hospital, TMZ reported, then transported to jail. She received two misdemeanor charges, both for battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. The 56-year-old "T.J. Hooker" was released after posting $20,000 bail. She checked in to a treatment facility

“Pawn Stars” Richard Harrison Dead at 77

"Pawn Stars" Richard Harrison has died. The star often referred to as "the old man" was 77. Gold & Silver Pawn Shop confirmed the news. According to a statement on the company's Facebook page, Harrison was "surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully." "The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss," part of the statement read. "He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show Pawn Stars." Harrison's son and co-star, Rick, also paid tribute to his father on social media. Harrison moved to Las Vegas in 1981 after retiring from the Navy. "Pawn Stars" premiered in 2009.