'Gift From God': Harlem Resident, Oldest Woman in US, Passes Away at 114
'Gift From God': Harlem Resident, Oldest Woman in US, Passes Away at 114

The Harlem resident became the oldest living American after a 114-year-old Ohio woman, Lessie Brown, died in January

Published 55 minutes ago

    'Gift From God': Harlem Resident, Oldest Woman in US, Passes Away at 114
    Alelia Murphy, believed to be the oldest living American, turned 114 years old on July 6, 2019.

    What to Know

    • Alelia Murphy, the Harlem woman who celebrated her 114th birthday this summer, passed away over the weekend

    • Murphy passed away Saturday with family at her side, according to 1199SEIU, a healthcare union where her daughter is a retired member

    • Murphy, who celebrated her birthday in July, was born in North Carolina, but called Harlem home

    Alelia Murphy, the Harlem woman who celebrated her 114th birthday this summer, passed away over the weekend.

    Murphy passed away Saturday with her family at her side, according to 1199SEIU, a healthcare union where Murphy's daughter Rose Green is a retired member.

    The Harlem resident became the oldest living American after a 114-year-old Ohio woman, Lessie Brown, died in January. Murphy, who celebrated her birthday in July, was born in North Carolina and her age has been verified by the Gerontology Research Group in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

    And the secret to her longevity? An active lifestyle, her nurse told the Manhattan Times News in July.

    Described as a "gift from God" by her daughter, Murphy raised two children by herself after her husband passed away. The family has been living in Harlem for decades.

    Murphy's funeral is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the United House of Prayer for All People. 

