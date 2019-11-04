Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New York State Lawmakers to Hold Public Hearing on Vaping

New York state lawmakers are expected to hear from health experts, students and other stakeholders on Monday as they hold a public hearing on the potential harm of e-cigarettes. Senator Kevin Thomas, Chair of the Senate Consumer Protection Committee, will lead the hearing in Manhattan as the number of U.S. vaping illnesses continue to rise. Lawmakers are seeking legislative solutions to regulate the products that may have caused more than 1,800 cases of sickness in the country, including one death in New York City.

Seven New Gates Open at Busy LaGuardia Airport

Delta Air Lines' new Terminal C is opening at New York's LaGuardia Airport, part of an $8 billion project to modernize the entire facility. Seven new gates will begin operating Monday. When completed, the terminal will feature 37 gates across four concourses. Gov. Cuomo said the progress contradicts naysayers who thought it would be impossible to rebuild the airport while still using it. Old facilities are being demolished only as new ones are completed.

Funeral Scheduled for 14-Year-Old Teen Killed in Queens Shooting

A funeral will be held Monday for the 14-year-old killed by a stray bullet on a Queens basketball court. Aamir Griffin was shot back on Oct. 26 near the Baisley Park Houses. Police don't believe he was the intended target. A viewing for Griffin will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

Washington Nationals Visit White House After World Series Win

World Series champions Washington Nationals are expected to visit the White House on Monday. President Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series at the Nationals Park in D.C. but he was greeted by boos from fans. Some even shouted "Lock him up!" when the president and the first lady appeared on the stadium's big screen. Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle has reportedly said he will skip the visit, telling the Washington Post "There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country."