Officer and Suspect Injured in Police-Involved Shooting in Harlem



A police officer and a suspect were injured in an early morning shooting in Manhattan, according to preliminary reports. Police confirmed the officer is in stable condition but the condition of the suspect is unknown following the shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 2785 Frederick Douglass Blvd. in Harlem. It's unknown what sparked the shooting but an NYPD spokesperson says the suspect was armed.

Appeals Court Set to Hear Arguments Over Trump's Tax Returns

President Donald Trump's lawyers are ready to urge a federal appeals court to reverse a lower-court's conclusion that his tax returns can be turned over to state prosecutors. The lawyers will appear before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Wednesday morning to urge a three-judge panel to reject the judge's conclusions that Trump can't stand in the way of the request from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Giuliani Associates Due in Court in Campaign Finance Case

Two associates of Rudy Giuliani are to be arraigned Wednesday on charges they used straw donors to make illegal campaign contributions to politicians and committees to advance their business interests. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were expected to plead not guilty in federal court in Manhattan in a case that's cast a harsh light on the business dealings of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer. Prosecutors say Parnas and Fruman made donations while lobbying U.S. politicians to oust the country's ambassador to Ukraine. Giuliani — who at the time was trying to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Trump's potential Democratic challenger, Joe Biden — has said he knew nothing about the donations.

Zuckerberg Appears in Congress as Facebook Faces Scrutiny

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is again appearing before Congress to face questions about his company's massive market power, privacy lapses and tolerance of speech deemed false or hateful. Zuckerberg has been summoned to testify at a hearing Wednesday by the House Financial Services Committee on Facebook's plan to create a global digital currency, which has stirred opposition from lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and Europe. But the full range of policies and conduct of the social media giant with nearly 2.5 billion users will be under the public glare. It's the Facebook chief's first testimony to Congress since April 2018.