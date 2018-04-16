What to Know Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it's possible the Russians have compromising information on President Donald Trump

Rose Acre Farms has recalled more than 200 million eggs "through an abundance of caution" because of a possible salmonella contamination

“Full Metal Jacket” actor R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men, has died

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

It’s Possible Russians Have Leverage Over Trump, Comey Says

Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks it's possible the Russians have compromising information on President Trump, that there is "some evidence of obstruction of justice" in the president's actions and that Trump is "morally unfit" for office. Comey's comments in an ABC News interview were almost certain to escalate his war of words with the president and further erode a relationship marked by open hostility and name-calling. Hours before the interview aired, the president, who fired Comey last year, unleashed a Twitter outburst that labeled Comey "slippery," suggested he should be put in jail and branded him "the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!" Comey's televised remarks, coupled with the release of his forthcoming book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton's email practices. Several of the episodes he describes in detail, including a private conversation about former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, are central to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and his recollections are presumably valuable for prosecutors examining whether the president's actions constitute obstruction of justice. The FBI director, who until his firing last May led an investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, acknowledged that it was "stunning" to think that Russia could have damaging information about an American president. But he said that in Trump's case, he could not discount the possibility that the president had been compromised.

Barbara Bush Focusing on “Comfort Care,” Spokesperson Says

After a recent series of hospitalizations, former first lady Barbara Bush is forgoing additional medical treatment and focusing on "comfort care," the office of George H.W. Bush said in a statement. Barbara Bush made the decision after "consulting her family and doctors," the statement said, and the 92-year-old "is surrounded by a family she adores." White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, "The President's and First Lady's prayers are with all of the Bush Family during this time." Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement praising Bush and encouraging prayers for her recovery. She is the wife of former President George H.W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush.

5 Years After the Bombings, Boston Marathon Races On

Five years after the Tsarnaev brothers' bombs killed three people and wounded hundreds of others at the Boston Marathon, the finish line on Boylston Street is up, yellow daffodils line the sidewalk, an unofficial memorial to the lives lost is in place, and spectators have flooded the city for its rite of spring. For Bostonians, there was little doubt that the race would continue after Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev left two backpacks filled with explosives near the finish line in 2013, killing 8-year-old Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell, 29, and Lu Lingzi, 23. The world's oldest marathon, and one of the most prestigious, it dates to 1897, when 15 runners entered the race and 10 completed it. The city reacted to the attack with the slogan, "Boston Strong" and a determination to be undeterred. Thomas Grilk, the CEO of the race's organizer, the Boston Athletic Association, said he was not sure that passion for the race ran more deeply since the bombings because it had been there for such a very long time. Today, Tamerlan Tsarnaev is dead, killed in a shoot-out with police, and his brother, Dzhokhar, was sentenced to death. On Monday, Patriots Day, 30,000 runners will start the course from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, to Boston's Back Bay, with some half a million people expected to be lining the course.

207 Million Eggs Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Rose Acre Farms has recalled more than 200 million eggs "through an abundance of caution" because of a possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said on its website. The eggs were distributed from the company's farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and sold in stores and restaurants in nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Twenty-two illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said. Salmonella causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, with symptoms that include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA. The recalled eggs have a Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package.

“Full Metal Jacket” Sergeant R. Lee Ermey Dies at 74, Manager Says

R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," has died. Ermey's longtime manager Bill Rogin says he died from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74. The Kanas native was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his memorable performance in "Full Metal Jacket," in which he immortalized lines such as: "What is your major malfunction?" Born Ronald Lee Ermey in 1944, Ermey served 11 years in the Marine Corps and spent 14 months in Vietnam and then in Okinawa, Japan, where he became staff sergeant. His first film credit was as a helicopter pilot in Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now," which was quickly followed by a part in "The Boys in Company C" as a drill instructor. He raked in more than 60 credits in film and television across his long career. He often played authority figures in everything from "Se7en" to "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remake.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Split After 6 Years

After six years together and an engagement, John Cena and Nikki Bella have announced they are parting ways. The two have been together since 2012 and documented the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s "Total Divas." A rep for the couple confirmed the news, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple." The couple released a joint statement to E! News, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives." In January, the WWE stars celebrated their impending nuptials with an engagement party, which was nine months after the star popped the question. Cena famously proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

Beyoncé Has Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella

They're back. Beyoncé took the stage for her long-anticipated performance at Night 2 of Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her headlining set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. During the show, she brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny's Child reunion. The performance marked Beyoncé's first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016. For months, there had been rumors that the famed trio would reunite at Coachella. Destiny's Child last reunited on stage at the 2015 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Two years prior, Rowland and Williams joined Beyonce for her Super Bowl 2013 halftime show. The three have remained good friends over the years while concentrating on solo careers and have also reunited offstage.