Cuba Gooding Jr. to Be Arraigned in NYC on New Charge



Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to face a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case. Prosecutors revealed last week that the charge is contained in a new indictment against the Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" star's case. Gooding then appeared at a Manhattan court for possible jury selection for his trial. He now must be arraigned on the new indictment Tuesday before a trial can begin. The actor is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

Yankees, Astros Plan All Relievers in ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros

The Yankees and Astros plan all-bullpen games from the start in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series in a sign of the times. With the best-of-seven series tied 1-1, New York's Luis Severino starts Game 3 on Tuesday against Gerrit Cole. Masahiro Tanaka began the opener for the Yankees and James Paxton was on the mound for Game 2. Neither team had a starting pitcher it wanted to use for Game 4 on Wednesday.

Democrats Gear Up for Fourth Presidential Debate

Just a month has passed since the last presidential debate, but the state of the Democrats' 2020 race has shifted. The political world is suddenly consumed by an escalating impeachment inquiry, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls is recovering from a heart attack and Joe Biden is no longer the only front-runner. The evolving storylines will play out on national television Tuesday night in battleground Ohio, where the largest debate group in modern history — 12 candidates — will share the stage less than four months before the first 2020 primary votes are cast.

'The Floating White House' to Sail Around the Statue of Liberty

The presidential yacht USS Sequoia will make an appearance Tuesday in New York City waters. Known as "the floating White House," the 104-foot yacht is heading to Maine for a restoration but before that, it will sail under the Brooklyn Bridge and circle the Statue of Liberty.