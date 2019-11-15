Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New 9/11 Exhibit on Osama Bin Laden Opens

Declassified U.S. government documents and artifacts are part of a new exhibit on the decade-long, search for Osama bin Laden at the site of the New York terrorist attack. "Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden" opens Nov. 15 at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, a multimedia account of the mission that ended with bin Laden's death in Pakistan in 2011. The exhibit presents the hunt for bin Laden as a sort of who-done-it come alive with graphics, videos and the voices of the protagonists, from intelligence agents, former President Barack Obama and members of the U.S. Navy SEALs team that raided bin Laden's home and shot and killed.

Japanese Culture Lovers Flock to NYC for Anime Convention

Thousands of anime lovers are going to fill up the Javits convention center Friday and this weekend for Anime NYC. Japanese culture enthusiasts will dress up as their favorite fictional characters and attend screenings and panels all about anime. Local Japanese restaurants are also expected to be feeding all the hungry convention goers.

Ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to Testify in Trump Impeachment Probe

Ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to Testify in Trump Impeachment Probe



The House will hear from a singular witness Friday in the Trump impeachment hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president’s allies in a “smear” campaign now central to the inquiry. The career diplomat, who served both Republican and Democratic presidents, is expected to relay her striking story of being suddenly recalled by Donald Trump and told to “watch my back” in a swiftly developing series of events that sounded alarms about the White House’s shadow foreign policy. She and other officials now testifying publicly in the historic House hearings scrambled to understand Trump’s actions, providing revelatory accounts that Democrats are now relying on to make the case that the president’s behavior is impeachable.

World's Largest Starbucks Opens in Chicago

The world's largest Starbucks will open Friday in Chicago. The decision to bring the company's biggest roastery to the Windy City was no accident. Chicago was home to the company's first store in the U.S. outside of Seattle, as Starbucks banked its future on the Midwest city. "Chicagoans, I was told, would never drink dark-roasted coffee," former CEO Howard Schultz wrote in his book "Pour Your Heart Into It." "But … we jumped feet first into Chicago, so in love with our product that we couldn’t imagine that everybody else wouldn’t love it, too."