Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Bronx apartment with a gun.

A woman sleeping in her Bronx apartment awoke one morning last month to find a gun-toting man on her fire escape, who then smashed her window and broke into her apartment, police say.

The 57-year-old woman told police she awoke at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, inside her Noble Avenue apartment in Soundview and saw the man on her fire escape.

When he broke into her apartment, the woman screamed for help, prompting the suspect to run out the front door of her apartment, police said.

Nothing was taken from inside the home, and the woman wasn't hurt.

The suspect is described as being in his mid to late 20s, about 6 feet tall and last seen wearing a black coat, red hoodie and black sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.