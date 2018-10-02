4 Wanted in Vicious Attack Captured on Video: NYPD

Police are looking for four people in the vicious beating and robbery of a 45-year-old man on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Sept. 26. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know A 47-year-old man was badly beaten by a group of four people in Brooklyn on Sept. 26, police said

One man began to punch and kick the victim, as three women tried to rob him of his belongings, video shows

The man is currently being treated for head trauma at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn

Police have released surveillance video of a vicious beatdown of a man on a Brooklyn street in an attempt to identify and arrest the four people in the brutal attack.

The video shows a man punching the 47-year-old victim in the face and knocking him onto the ground in front of 779 New Lots Ave. in East New York on Wednesday, Sept. 26, police say.

As the attacker continues to pummel the man on the ground, three women approach and begin to rob him, video shows. As cars and pedestrians get closer, the group ran off without taking any of the victim's belongings, police said.

The man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital following the attack, where he is currently being treated for severe head trauma.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).