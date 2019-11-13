MANHATTAN, NY - OCTOBER 14: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to reporters during the Columbus Day Parade. The Governor announced plans for the building of a statue to honor Saint Frances Cabrini. The parade walked down 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York on October 14, 2019, USA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is threatening to revoke a utility’s certificate to offer natural gas service in downstate New York.

Cuomo sent a letter to National Grid on Tuesday giving the company 14 days to respond.

State utility regulators this fall took aim at National Grid for denying natural gas service to more than 1,100 customers in Queens and Brooklyn since May. The company blamed New York’s rejection of an application for a $1 billion pipeline to bring natural gas from Pennsylvania’s shale gas fields.

Cuomo says such a pipeline wouldn’t be in service until at least next year. National Grid has since reversed course and begun connecting customers.

Cuomo claims National Grid took advantage of the public.

A National Grid spokeswoman says the company’s reviewing Cuomo’s letter, and will respond "accordingly within the timeframe outlined in the letter. We continue to work with all parties on these critical natural gas supply issues on behalf of all our customers in downstate New York."