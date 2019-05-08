Goats Are Coming to Snack on a Manhattan Park This Summer

What to Know Starting May 21, a herd of hungry goats will bring their special talents to a weedy section of Riverside Park.

In a project the Riverside Park Conservancy is calling “Goatham,” the goats will be unleashed in a fenced-in, two-acre area between 119th to 125th streets to help clear up a hard-to-access area filled with invasive plants.They will get to munch on a feast of poison ivy, wineberries, and other aggressive greens.

“Since goats are naturally effective weed whackers, putting [them] to work in Goatham is like treating them to an all-you-can-eat buffet,” said the Riverside Park Conservancy site. “It’s hearty for the goats and good for the environment.”

The lucky goats will return to their local farm after August 30.