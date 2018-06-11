The man grabbed a girl's chest in Queens, say police, who are hunting for him. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Police are hunting for a man who they say gave a girl money and a hug before grabbing her breasts in Queens.

Cops claim it was around 3:30 p.m. on May 16 when the 30-something-year-old man walked up to a 12-year-old girl and asked her if she wanted cash for the grocery store. The man gave the girl a dollar and then snuck in a hug, police said.

The girl then backed off from the man, who officials say tried to get another hug. It was then when he grabbed her chest and ran off.

The suspect was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black sandals and was seen walking down the side walk on 144th Street with a bag in one hand.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stopper with tips that could lead to the man’s arrest.