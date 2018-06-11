Man Gave 12-Year-Old Girl $1, Hug Before Grabbing Her Breasts: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Gave 12-Year-Old Girl $1, Hug Before Grabbing Her Breasts: NYPD

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Police are hunting for a man who they say gave a girl money and a hug before grabbing her breasts in Queens.

    Cops claim it was around 3:30 p.m. on May 16 when the 30-something-year-old man walked up to a 12-year-old girl and asked her if she wanted cash for the grocery store. The man gave the girl a dollar and then snuck in a hug, police said.

    The girl then backed off from the man, who officials say tried to get another hug. It was then when he grabbed her chest and ran off.

    The suspect was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black sandals and was seen walking down the side walk on 144th Street with a bag in one hand.

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stopper with tips that could lead to the man’s arrest.

