Girl, 13, With Autism Missing in NYC, Last Seen Outside Whole Foods: NYPD - NBC New York
Girl, 13, With Autism Missing in NYC, Last Seen Outside Whole Foods: NYPD

Published 16 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Alexandra "Lexi" Zablan

    A 13-year-old girl with autism was missing and last seen outside a Whole Foods, police said. 

    Alexandra Zablan, who goes by Lexi, was outside of the Whole Foods in 14th Street in Union Square at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday before she disappeared, the NYPD said. 

    Police say the girl, who lives in Queens, hasn't run away before. 

    Lexi is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 127 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. 

    She was last seen wearing pink gloves, pink Nike sneakers, a pink Northface jacket and dark blue leggings. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

