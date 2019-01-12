A 13-year-old girl with autism was missing and last seen outside a Whole Foods, police said.

Alexandra Zablan, who goes by Lexi, was outside of the Whole Foods in 14th Street in Union Square at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday before she disappeared, the NYPD said.

Police say the girl, who lives in Queens, hasn't run away before.

Lexi is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 127 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing pink gloves, pink Nike sneakers, a pink Northface jacket and dark blue leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).