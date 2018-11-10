Get Ready for the Coldest Night of the Season - NBC New York
Get Ready for the Coldest Night of the Season

Published 2 hours ago

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Better grab an extra blanket. 

    Saturday night promises to be the coldest yet of the season, according to Storm Team 4. 

    Temps could dip down to the freezing mark in New York City, with temps in the 20s and 30s across the tri-state. 

    A freeze warning was issued for southern Westchester, Hudson, and eastern Essex counties, the National Weather Service said. Freeze warnings weren't issued for other areas because the growing season had already ended. 

    On Sunday, the temperature will only reach into the mid-40s. Veteran's Day should be a bit more mild, with a high of 50. 

    Then expect another chilly and rainy day on Tuesday, with a possible wintery mix with during the morning commute in the suburbs far north and west of the city. 

