A New York City councilman is hosting gender-segregated beach days in Brooklyn for Muslim and Jewish sunbathers who would otherwise be precluded from a day in the sand because of their faiths.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch said the private beach at Kingsborough Community College will only be open to men and boys from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 29 and for women and girls during those same hours on July 27.

"For many New Yorkers, including religious Jews and Muslims who follow modesty laws, there is no opportunity to have a real beach experience," he said. "Hosting these two separate days – one for men and boys, one for women and girls – is all about inclusivity."

Both gender-segregated beach days will be on Fridays, when the shore is usually closed. The event will be free.

"Nobody should be disenfranchised because of their religious observance," he said. "Offering these individuals the chance to have the same experience as everyone else is simply us practicing what we preach – equity and acceptance."

Deutsch told the New York Post, which first reported the events, that he is raising private funds to cover the costs of taking over the beach. The college said that the councilman will also be paying $400 per day for lifeguards and other staff.

