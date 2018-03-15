What to Know Signal problems took down the G train and severely hampered the F line in Brooklyn Thursday night

Some commuters complained they were stuck on a train between two stations for nearly two hours, and others said they took cabs home

It wasn't clear Thursday night when train service would resume; News 4 has reached out to the MTA seeking comment

Straphangers took to social media Thursday night to vent about a hellacious evening commute on the F and G lines, with some reporting they were stuck in between stations for nearly two hours.

The MTA reported about 6 p.m. that no G trains were running along the entire length of the Brooklyn-Queens line, with the F train running along the D and C lines in Brooklyn because of signal problems at the Bergen Street stop. The issues had not been remedied as of 8 p.m.

It's not clear when trains will get running normally again, but News 4 has reached out to the MTA seeking comment on the delays and reports of a stuck train. But it'll come after an hourslong commute for some straphangers who rely on the lines to reach parts of Brooklyn that don't have other subway service, from Coney Island all the way to Greenpoint's northern tip.

Commuter Anna Peery posted a call for help on Twitter about 7 p.m. on Thursday, saying that she and fellow G train riders had been stuck between the Hoyt-Schermerhorn and Bergen Street stations for hours. In one video tweet, an earsplitting buzzing noise can be heard from outside the train; she later said the sounds lasted for 5 to 7 minutes at a time.





"Houston we have a problem!!!! Stuck on the g train for almost two hours now like it’s the new home I never asked for," she said in one tweet.

[[477025103. C]]



Peery said the Church Avenue-bound train was eventually backed up to the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop, where video she posted shows other commuters slowly walking through the train to get off through a single exit. Peery can be heard letting out a whoop when she finally makes it off the train.





Others posted pictures to social media showing commuters crowding around the mezzanine at the Court Square G stop in Queens, with the platform packed with frustrated straphangers.





And the delays made true the supermarket magazine adage "stars: they're just like us!" "The Big Sick" actress Zoe Kazan vented on Twitter that she waited nearly an hour for an F train to Brooklyn before giving up and taking a cab home.





Below are tweets from other straphangers stuck by Thursday night's signal problems.