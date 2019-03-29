With one greedy swipe, people in Westchester County say a thief ruined their plans to give a friend the funeral he deserves. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 31 minutes ago)

With one greedy swipe, people in Westchester County say a thief ruined their plans to give a friend the funeral he deserves.

A woman was caught on video exclusively obtained by News 4 stealing a donation box stuffed with cash from a White Plains restaurant.

Edgar Bermeo says the donations were to help him and his family cover funeral costs for his uncle, Juan, who was a loyal customer at Veracruz, where the box was stolen from.

“We’re going through a hard time and for somebody to come and have no morals or respect it’s disgusting what society is doing,” Bermeo said.

Ernesto Mozqueda, Juan’s son, said the box had only been out for two days and had quickly filled up with cash by those looking to help the grieving family. Then the thief struck.

“I just can’t accept how people are able to do all these disgusting things,” he said.

Managers at Veracruz say the woman came into the restaurant at around 5 a.m. Wednesday and have never seen her before. Video shows the woman pick up the box, put it under her coat and walk away.

The family said they have other donation boxes around Westchester County. They want anyone who may recognize the woman to call police.