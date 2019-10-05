What to Know
Four presumably homeless men were beaten to death in NYC's Chinatown early Saturday morning, police said
One died on the Bowery and three died on East Broadway; one attack victim survived with critical injuries
Police have a 24-year-old man in custody in the slayings
Four homeless men were beaten to death overnight with a metal object in Chinatown, authorities confirmed early Saturday.
A 24-year-old man is in custody in the brutal slayings, they said.
Two victims were found on East Bowery Street around 2 a.m., police said - one dead and one in critical condition.
A short time later three victims, all dead, were found on East Broadway. They all had head trauma from apparently being struck with a metal object of some kind.
The suspect was discovered in the vicinity of the original assault, police added. Further details on him were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.