Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Four presumably homeless men were beaten to death in NYC's Chinatown early Saturday morning, police said

    • One died on the Bowery and three died on East Broadway; one attack victim survived with critical injuries

    • Police have a 24-year-old man in custody in the slayings

    Four homeless men were beaten to death overnight with a metal object in Chinatown, authorities confirmed early Saturday.

    A 24-year-old man is in custody in the brutal slayings, they said.

    Two victims were found on East Bowery Street around 2 a.m., police said - one dead and one in critical condition.

    A short time later three victims, all dead, were found on East Broadway. They all had head trauma from apparently being struck with a metal object of some kind. 

    The suspect was discovered in the vicinity of the original assault, police added. Further details on him were not immediately available.

    This is a developing story. 

