NEW YORK - AUGUST 9: Starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza #28 of the Yankees delivers a pitch during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees on August 9, 2004 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by M. David Leeds/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested last week in San Diego on felony charges for allegedly possessing, attempting to sell and transporting drugs, according to authorities.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says that Loaiza, 46, had more than 20 kilos of drugs, including cocaine and heroin, when he was arrested on Feb. 9.

The former MLB pitcher was being housed in the South Bay Detention Facility in Chula Vista, according to San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Loaiza's bail was set at $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Loaiza played in the MLB with various teams, including a brief stint with the Yankees. He retired in 2008.

It was not immediately known if Loaiza had an attorney.