Daniel Switzen, 45, was sentenced on a charge of unlawful surveillance in the second degree

He was sentenced to five years sex offender probation, will have to register as a sex offender after admitting to spying on the teen

A former television director from New York was sentenced to sex offender probation for spying on the family’s teen nanny through a camera bathroom, prosecutors say.

Daniel Switzen, 45, was sentenced on a charge of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Tuesday.

Switzen was arrested in November 2017 and pleaded guilty in May for spying on the family’s nanny in the bathroom.

He was sentenced to five years sex offender probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say that on Nov. 13, 2017, Switzen placed a hidden camera in a bathroom inside his Pleasantville home. The camera was allegedly hidden inside a tissue box and was discovered by the victim, the family’s teenage nanny.

Switzen admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom to capture the teenage girl and her friends on video.

A Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA) hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.