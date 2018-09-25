Former TV Director Sentenced for Spying on Teen Nanny Through Bathroom Camera - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Live Radar - Track Latest Conditions
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Former TV Director Sentenced for Spying on Teen Nanny Through Bathroom Camera

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former TV Director Sentenced for Spying on Teen Nanny Through Bathroom Camera
    Handout / Getty Images
    Daniel Switzen

    What to Know

    • An ex-TV director from NY was sentenced to sex offender probation for admitting to spying on the family’s nanny through a camera bathroom

    • Daniel Switzen, 45, was sentenced on a charge of unlawful surveillance in the second degree

    • He was sentenced to five years sex offender probation, will have to register as a sex offender after admitting to spying on the teen

    A former television director from New York was sentenced to sex offender probation for spying on the family’s teen nanny through a camera bathroom, prosecutors say.

    Daniel Switzen, 45, was sentenced on a charge of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Tuesday.

    Switzen was arrested in November 2017 and pleaded guilty in May for spying on the family’s nanny in the bathroom.

    He was sentenced to five years sex offender probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

    Top News Photos: Bill Cosby's Sentencing Hearing

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Bill Cosby's Sentencing Hearing
    Matt Slocum/AP

    Prosecutors say that on Nov. 13, 2017, Switzen placed a hidden camera in a bathroom inside his Pleasantville home. The camera was allegedly hidden inside a tissue box and was discovered by the victim, the family’s teenage nanny.

    Switzen admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom to capture the teenage girl and her friends on video.

    A Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA) hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us