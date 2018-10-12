Former New Jersey Cop Sentenced in DWI Crash That Killed Motorcyclist - NBC New York
Former New Jersey Cop Sentenced in DWI Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

    A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to nine months in jail in a crash that killed a motorcyclist last Halloween. 

    The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says 30-year-old Romulo Meneses-Alvarez will serve 270 days in county jail as a condition of three years probation he'll serve upon release. He's expected to head to jail on Oct. 19. 

    Authorities said he was off duty and driving a Jeep Wrangler when he collided with the victim's motorcycle in Elizabeth on Oct. 31, 2017, killing 29-year-old Jairo Lozano.

    Alvarez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, tampering with physical evidence and driving while intoxicated last June. He's also forfeited employment with the Elizabeth Police Department. 

    Middlesex County prosecutors have been handling the case because Union County prosecutors have an unspecified conflict.

