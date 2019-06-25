What to Know Morning showers and thunderstorms Tuesday should ebb, paving the way for a humid afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-80s

It should be even warmer on Wednesday, with highs expected around 90; that could happen on Thursday and Friday, too, Storm Team 4 says

The weekend is a bit less hot though still quite toasty with temps in the mid-to-upper 80s; more unsettled weather may hit late Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to plague the tri-state area through the morning hours Tuesday, with isolated rain possible over the course of the day as temperatures climb back into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Drier and cooler air behind a cold front will help to clear away clouds and cut the smothering humidity a bit Tuesday night. Then the real warmth hits.

Track the rain using our interactive radar below.

It will be dry for the rest of the work week, Storm Team 4 says. Daytime highs Wednesday could peak around 90 degrees in and around the city -- and if the mercury does hit 90, it would be the first time since Sept. 6, 2018, when Central Park saw temps climb to 93 degrees.

Storm Team 4 says temperatures are expected to linger near 90 on Thursday and Friday, too, and if that happens for three straight days we'd be looking at our first heat wave of this summer. The heat will break by the weekend, though it'll still be toasty both days with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Conditions turn a bit unsettled again as well, with more showers and thunderstorms possible late Saturday leading into early Sunday.

Check all the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

