Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Tuesday, Then the Heat Cranks Up - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Not As Chilly Today

Not As Chilly Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Tuesday, Then the Heat Cranks Up

Published 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Storm Team 4 has your Tuesday forecast update.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Morning showers and thunderstorms Tuesday should ebb, paving the way for a humid afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-80s

    • It should be even warmer on Wednesday, with highs expected around 90; that could happen on Thursday and Friday, too, Storm Team 4 says

    • The weekend is a bit less hot though still quite toasty with temps in the mid-to-upper 80s; more unsettled weather may hit late Saturday

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to plague the tri-state area through the morning hours Tuesday, with isolated rain possible over the course of the day as temperatures climb back into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

    Drier and cooler air behind a cold front will help to clear away clouds and cut the smothering humidity a bit Tuesday night. Then the real warmth hits.

    Track the rain using our interactive radar below. 

    It will be dry for the rest of the work week, Storm Team 4 says. Daytime highs Wednesday could peak around 90 degrees in and around the city -- and if the mercury does hit 90, it would be the first time since Sept. 6, 2018, when Central Park saw temps climb to 93 degrees.

    Storm Team 4 says temperatures are expected to linger near 90 on Thursday and Friday, too, and if that happens for three straight days we'd be looking at our first heat wave of this summer. The heat will break by the weekend, though it'll still be toasty both days with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. 

    Conditions turn a bit unsettled again as well, with more showers and thunderstorms possible late Saturday leading into early Sunday. 

    Check all the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

    Extreme Weather Pics: 2019 Sees Surge in US Tornado ActivityExtreme Weather Pics: 2019 Sees Surge in US Tornado Activity

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us