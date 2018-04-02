NYC Health Officials Probe Possible Food Poisoning That Sent 50+ to Hospital - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
weehawken
How Much Did You Get?
April Storm Dumps 7+ Inches in Spots
logo_nyc_2x

NYC Health Officials Probe Possible Food Poisoning That Sent 50+ to Hospital

Forty-eight teenagers and three adults were taken to the hospital

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    More Than 50 Hospitalized for Possible Food Poisoning

    More than 50 tourists were hospitalized for possible food poisoning after arriving to Washington, D.C., from New York. (Published Monday, April 2, 2018)

    What to Know

    • More than 50 people were hospitalized for possible food poisoning after arriving to Washington, D.C. from New York

    • Firefighters were called to the Hotel Harrington Sunday night for a report of multiple people exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning

    • 48 teenagers and three adults were taken to the hospital; it's not clear what made them sick, but NYC health officials are investigating

    The city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene says it is investigating after more than 50 tourists, most of them teenagers, were hospitalized for possible food poisoning after a trip to the Big Apple. 

    Health officials provided no other information. The tour group, comprised of 48 teenagers and three adults, according to the Post, had traveled from New York to Washington, D.C. It was in DC that firefighters were called to a hotel for a report of multiple people exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning.

    The whole group was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Most members had returned to their hotel rooms by Monday, the Post reported.

    It's not clear what made them sick, and their whereabouts in New York weren't immediately clear. 

    Inside World's Largest Cruise Ship's 'Ultimate Family Suite'

    [NATL]Inside the 'Ultimate Family Suite' Onboard the World's Largest Cruise Ship
    Royal Caribbean

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us