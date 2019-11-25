Five People Hurt, 2 Critically, in Simultaneous Separate Midtown Stabbings: Officials - NBC New York
By Rana Novini

Published 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    Five people were left hurt, two of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, after nearly simultaneous stabbing attacks in Midtown, officials said.

    In one of the incidents, two people were badly injured after being attacked at the corner of West 41st Street and Eighth Avenue just before 9:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

    A witness told NBC New York he saw a man attacking a man and a woman with a metal object, possibly a tire iron or wrench. He also said another person was nearby, encouraging the suspect to hit the victims with the object.

    An item that appeared to be a tire was left on the sidewalk at the scene, directly across the street from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

    It is unclear if the victims were hit with the object before or after being stabbed. Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from a group fight.

    The two victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said. Another person was also brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

    At nearly the exact same time, a call came in about another stabbing just seven blocks away.

    Two people were brought to hospitals after getting knifed at West 46th Street and Eighth Avenue, according to officials. Their condition was not immediately clear.

    Police said the attacks are not considered to be related. It was not clear if police had any suspects in custody from either incident.

