Fire Trucks Crash in Brooklyn, Injuring Firefighters and 1 Civilian
Fire Trucks Crash in Brooklyn, Injuring Firefighters and 1 Civilian

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Fire Trucks Crash in Brooklyn, Injuring Firefighters and 1 Civilian
    Citizen App

    Eleven New York City firefighters were taken to hospitals and one other person was injured after two fire trucks collided while responding to a call in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, officials tell NBC News.

    The firefighters were transported to hospitals as a precaution after the fire engine and ladder truck collided just before 10 p.m. in Crown Heights. Any injury was minor, according to a spokesman for Fire Department of the City of New York, Firefighter Michael Parrella.

    The civilian who was injured was thought to have been a pedestrian with injuries listed as minor, the New York City Police Department said.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Twelve Injured in Fire Truck Collision @CitizenApp

    262 Rogers Ave Yesterday 10:03:15 PM EDT

