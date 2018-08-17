What to Know A woman died and several others were badly hurt as a blaze ripped through a building holding a deli and residential apartments early Friday

The woman's identity has not been released; 3 other civilians were critically injured. Two civilians and 3 firefighters had minor injuries

A cause of the fire is under investigation

A woman died and eight other people were hurt, several of them badly, when a blaze ripped through a Brooklyn building housing a deli and residential apartments early Friday, trapping people on the second floor, authorities say.

Three civilians remain in critical condition following the three-alarm Crown Heights blaze on Buffalo Avenue; two other civilians and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The deli was closed at the time the fire broke out just before 6 a.m., officials said; firefighters arrived within minutes but smoke and flames had already spread to the second floor, which is residential. The biggest challenge was the confined space, officials said at a morning news briefing; the victims couldn't move on their own.

Chopper 4 was first over the scene and showed firefighters racing to douse the flames as charred debris lined the street.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.