1 Dead, 8 Hurt as Blazing Fire Rips Through Brooklyn Deli, Apartments - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Dead, 8 Hurt as Blazing Fire Rips Through Brooklyn Deli, Apartments

By Katherine Creag

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead, 8 Hurt as Blazing Fire Rips Through Brooklyn Deli, Apartments
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A woman died and several others were badly hurt as a blaze ripped through a building holding a deli and residential apartments early Friday

    • The woman's identity has not been released; 3 other civilians were critically injured. Two civilians and 3 firefighters had minor injuries

    • A cause of the fire is under investigation

    A woman died and eight other people were hurt, several of them badly, when a blaze ripped through a Brooklyn building housing a deli and residential apartments early Friday, trapping people on the second floor, authorities say. 

    Three civilians remain in critical condition following the three-alarm Crown Heights blaze on Buffalo Avenue; two other civilians and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

    The deli was closed at the time the fire broke out just before 6 a.m., officials said; firefighters arrived within minutes but smoke and flames had already spread to the second floor, which is residential. The biggest challenge was the confined space, officials said at a morning news briefing; the victims couldn't move on their own.

    Chopper 4 was first over the scene and showed firefighters racing to douse the flames as charred debris lined the street. 

    These Are the Best Hospitals in New York, New Ranking Says

    [NY ONLY CANVA] These Are the Best Hospitals in New York, According to New Ranking

    A cause of the fire is under investigation. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us