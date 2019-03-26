What to Know A private, gated apartment complex on Long Island went up in smoke early Tuesday

Eight different fire departments were called to fight the blaze at the Fairfield Courtyard at Coram on Country Club

One person was taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries weren't immediately clear nor was it clear what started the fire

Firefighters battled a raging fire at a private and gated apartment complex on Long Island.

Eight different fire departments were called to fight the blaze at the Fairfield Courtyard at Coram on Country Club Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. The fire was under control at around 4 a.m.

It appears the fire is contained to one building, but the siding of a neighboring building was beginning to melt off, video from the scene shows. Firefighters had to rescue pets from the burning building.

One person was taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries weren't immediately clear. Police evacuated nearby buildings out of an abundance of caution.

A Red Cross volunteer said residents have gathered at a community center. At least 10 people have been displaced.

It’s not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze.