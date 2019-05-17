Zoey Pereira, of Queens, was found critically injured, in a blazing Audi over the weekend and later died at a hospital. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019)

What to Know The father of a 3-year-old Queens girl who was found locked inside a burning car has been charged with her murder

Martin Pereira was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, arson and reckless endangerment in connection to little Zoey Pereira's death

Zoey was discovered inside a flaming Audi with its doors chained shut from the inside on May 5 just before 9 p.m., according to sources

The father of a 3-year-old Queens girl who was found locked inside a burning car has been charged with her murder, police said.

Martin Pereira, 39, had been in police custody and was charged Friday with murder, arson and reckless endangerment in connection to little Zoey Pereira's death.

Zoey was discovered inside a flaming Audi with its doors chained shut from the inside on May 5 just before 9 p.m., according to law enforcement sources. Her death was ruled a homicide and came as a result of smoke inhalation and burns to her body, the medical examiner said.

A gas can could be seen near the charred vehicle, footage from the scene shows.

Martin Pereira was found by cops shortly after they arrived at the scene, covered in burns in a nearby park. He was still in the hospital at the time he was charged.

It is unclear if Pereira has hired an attorney.