SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

What to Know A father and son painting pair has been arrested after a spree of graffiti in a Long Island town, police said

Thomas Shane and Thomas Shane Jr. were seen by police in Bay Shore spray painting different spots in Bay Shore around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 6

Some of the shops hit include a gas station, beauty salon, barber, cellphone store, deli and a physical therapy office

A father and son painting pair has been arrested after a spree of graffiti in a Long Island town, police said.

Thomas Shane and Thomas Shane Jr. were seen by police in Bay Shore spray painting different spots in Bay Shore around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Suffolk County police. As cops looked into the matter, they discovered the duo had been illegally tagging a number of businesses for more than an hour that night, police said.

Some of the shops hit include a gas station, beauty salon, barber, cellphone store, deli and a physical therapy office.

The Shane father and son, who live together in Shirley, both face multiple charges for the graffiti. Shane, 48, faced two more counts than his 26-year-old son after police tied him to additional scenes.

The pair was released on bail, and is set to be arraigned at a later date. Information regarding attorneys for the father and son was not immediately available.