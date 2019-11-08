What to Know
A father and son painting pair has been arrested after a spree of graffiti in a Long Island town, police said.
Thomas Shane and Thomas Shane Jr. were seen by police in Bay Shore spray painting different spots in Bay Shore around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Suffolk County police. As cops looked into the matter, they discovered the duo had been illegally tagging a number of businesses for more than an hour that night, police said.
Some of the shops hit include a gas station, beauty salon, barber, cellphone store, deli and a physical therapy office.
The Shane father and son, who live together in Shirley, both face multiple charges for the graffiti. Shane, 48, faced two more counts than his 26-year-old son after police tied him to additional scenes.
The pair was released on bail, and is set to be arraigned at a later date. Information regarding attorneys for the father and son was not immediately available.