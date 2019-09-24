Innocent Father of 2 Shot Dead During Family Birthday Party in New York, Police Say - NBC New York
Innocent Father of 2 Shot Dead During Family Birthday Party in New York, Police Say

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest

Published 19 minutes ago

    • A 35-year-old father of two was gunned down while celebrating a family member's birthday in Newburgh over the weekend

    • Amed Roberto Alvarado-Baquedano was not the intended target, police say; an 18-year-old man was also shot twice but survived

    • Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest

    A 35-year-old father of two was shot and killed as he celebrated the birthday of a family member a block from where gunfire erupted in Newburgh over the weekend, authorities say. 

    Amed Roberto Alvarado-Baquedano was not the intended target of the Saturday night shooting near Liberty and Clinton streets, according to police. Someone fired multiple shots, striking him all the way down the block and an 18-year-old man, who was expected to survive his injuries. 

    The 18-year-old victim has not been identified; it wasn't clear if that person was the intended target. Authorities are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. No other details were available.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Newburgh police at 845-561-3131 or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 1-888-ATF-GUNS. 

