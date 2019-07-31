1 Dead in Violent Crash With Parked Backhoe in Brooklyn - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Dead in Violent Crash With Parked Backhoe in Brooklyn

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead in Violent Crash With Parked Backhoe in Brooklyn
    News 4

    What to Know

    • One person died and another was hurt in a crash with a parked backhoe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, authorities said

    • Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed the car completely demolished, as if it had already been destroyed in a junkyard

    • The top of the vehicle was entirely shorn off, the rest of it crumpled like an unidentifiable hunk of metal in the middle of the street

    One person died and another was taken to a hospital after a violent crash with a parked backhoe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, authorities said.

    The identities of the victims in the 5:15 a.m. crash near Georgia and Atlantic avenues weren't immediately released. Firefighters said the initial call came in for a cardiac or a respiratory arrest, but it wasn't clear if that medical condition was to blame for the crash into the backhoe.

    Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed the car completely demolished, as if it had already been destroyed in a junkyard. The top of the vehicle was entirely shorn off, the rest of it crumpled like an unidentifiable hunk of metal in the middle of the street. The backhoe sat unmoving nearby.

    The survivor suffered neck and back injuries and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Three Children Struck by Vehicle on Long Island

    [NY] Three Children Struck by Vehicle on Long Island

    Several people were hit by a car Wednesday morning. Sources say the victims were three children ages 9-13. Kai Simonsen reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us