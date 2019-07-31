1 Dead in Violent Crash With Parked Backhoe in Brooklyn

What to Know One person died and another was hurt in a crash with a parked backhoe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, authorities said

Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed the car completely demolished, as if it had already been destroyed in a junkyard

The top of the vehicle was entirely shorn off, the rest of it crumpled like an unidentifiable hunk of metal in the middle of the street

One person died and another was taken to a hospital after a violent crash with a parked backhoe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, authorities said.

The identities of the victims in the 5:15 a.m. crash near Georgia and Atlantic avenues weren't immediately released. Firefighters said the initial call came in for a cardiac or a respiratory arrest, but it wasn't clear if that medical condition was to blame for the crash into the backhoe.

Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed the car completely demolished, as if it had already been destroyed in a junkyard. The top of the vehicle was entirely shorn off, the rest of it crumpled like an unidentifiable hunk of metal in the middle of the street. The backhoe sat unmoving nearby.

The survivor suffered neck and back injuries and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

Three Children Struck by Vehicle on Long Island