Family of Missing 1-Year-Old From Conn. Begs for Information

The family of a 1-year-old girl reporting missing after her mother was found dead in their Ansonia home Monday night is begging the public for any information that could help find the baby.

Police have been searching for 1-year-old Vanessa Morales since Monday, when her mother, 43-year-old Christine Holloway, was found dead in their Myrtle Avenue home. Holloway’s death has been ruled a homicide and an Amber Alert has been issued for Morales.

The last time family members saw Vanessa was Friday night, according to police. On Thursday, her aunt Anna made a plea for her safe return.

“We the family would like to ask for anyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring Vanessa home safely. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, we beg of you, please contact Ansonia Police Department or call the FBI tip line 203-503-5555. We desperately need anyone that may be with baby Vanessa to keep her safe, unharmed and get her back to us quickly.”

Police initially issued a Silver Alert for Vanessa, then issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they initially issued a Silver Alert rather than an Amber Alert because they do not have a description of a vehicle or person the baby might be with, or a potential destination.

Vanessa has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was available on what she might be wearing. Police believe she might be in Connecticut and said they don't have any indication that she was taken out of state.

Vanessa Morales

Photo credit: Connecticut State Police

“We believe that she is with someone safe, and we want to make it a priority that they understand whatever circumstances that they have received Vanessa, just bring her back to us so we know she’s safe,” Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch said at a press conference Thursday.

Police said they have been in touch with the child’s father, who is cooperating with the investigation. He was arrested by New Haven police Tuesday on weapons charges that Ansonia police said are unrelated to the homicide or missing person case.

Investigators said they are following up on tips from around the state. On Thursday investigators were searching a Kiducation distribution center on State Street in Hamden after evidence was found in a donation bin. Police did not specify what those items were, but confirmed they were found by an employee who reported it.

Police were also searching two donation bins in Derby Thursday night, but did not say if anything was found.

When asked Thursday if there are suspects in the homicide, police said they are pursuing leads.

State police and the FBI are helping with the search for Vanessa. Police said they are following leads and that their priority in the case is to find Vanessa.

They are asking anyone with information to provide tips. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.