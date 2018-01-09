A large chunk of ice fell from a building in Manhattan, crushing the roof of a parked vehicle. Michael George reports. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Ice Falls From NYC High-Rise, Crushes Roof of Car Below

A large chunk of ice apparently fell from a building in Manhattan, crushing the roof of a parked vehicle.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Charlton Street in SoHo.

The fire department is at the scene and says there are no reports of injuries.

A photo shows brown, chunky ice atop the caved-in roof of the vehicle.

Coltrane Nadler, a software engineer and music producer from South Orange, New Jersey, says he's the owner of the car. He said he parked the Chevy Equinox for an hour and was walking back when he heard a commotion.

"Then I realized that an icicle had fallen off the building and smashed my car," he said.

It was more than an icicle: a giant block of ice fell 20 stories from the roof and completely caved in the car.

Nadler was surprised to see the damage but simply said it was "kind of funny and random."

"I have insurance, so I can't complain," he said, adding that he "enjoys the humor in the fact that an icicle hit my car."

Nadler was trying to get a tow from AAA Tuesday evening when News 4 spoke to him at the scene.

The city's Department of Buildings released a statement advising property owners and contractors to secure properties during snow and ice melt .

"Falling icicles and snow masses from buildings can be dangerous in a dense city such as New York, and can injure pedestrians, damage vehicles, and disrupt transportation if streets must be closed for safety reasons," the advisory said.

If sites are not safely secured, the DOB may issue violations. New Yorkers are encouraged to call 311 to report dangerous snow melt conditions.