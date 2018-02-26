Fake Cops in Ski Masks Climb Through Apartment Window, Fight Tenant Inside: NYPD - NBC New York
Fake Cops in Ski Masks Climb Through Apartment Window, Fight Tenant Inside: NYPD

By Sander Siegel

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    The NYPD is looking to for two men in ski masks who climbed through a man's Brooklyn window, claimed to be cops and then tried to fight him.

    On Feb. 2, authorities said the men climbed through the window in Midwood. 

    The pair, who were seen wearing ski masks in surveillance footage, claimed to be police officers and fought the 40-year-old tenant. Nothing was taken from the apartment.

    After the bizarre encounter, surveillance footage showed the men driving a white Nissan Murano.

    Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

