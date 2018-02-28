Authorities have made an arrest in the explosion that killed a 73-year-old man over the summer when he opened a package that had been left for days on the porch of a Queens building that he owned, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4 New York. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know Victim George Wray, 73, opened a package that had been left for days on the porch of a building he owns on July 28; it exploded in his hands

Video from the scene showed Wray kneeling, his clothes in tatters and much of his body badly burned; he died three days after the blast

Federal agents had joined the NYPD in trying to unravel the mystery

Authorities have made an arrest in the explosion that killed a 73-year-old man over the summer when he opened a package that had been left for days on the porch of a Queens building that he owned, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4 New York.

His death was apparently a case of mistaken identity -- the suspect, sources said, was seeking revenge on cops who'd previously arrested him.

Heavily armed NYPD officers and FBI agents descended on a Brooklyn block Wednesday afternoon in connection with the ongoing probe. Chopper 4 showed a massive, coordinated response. Large SWAT vehicles blocked off the streets and law enforcement officers with rifles, some in tactical gear, were seen looking around a backyard shed. Evacuations of nearby homes were ordered, and a source close to the investigation says FBI, NYPD and ATF found materials consistent with bomb-making at the suspect's East 43rd Street home.

That source identified the suspect as 37-year-old Victor Kingsley, who has been charged with murder. Investigators believe he sent the bomb to the home owned by victim George Wray because he believed a cop lived there.

Kingsley, sources said, was targeting officers who arresting him in 2014. They added that he had allegedly methodocally sought revenge against since those charges were dropped and ordered bombmaking materials on Amazon.

The victim in the explosion, Wray, of Queens, suffered second and third-degree burns to 80 percent of his body, mostly to his torso and legs, in the July 28 blast, according to police. He died of his injuries several days later.

The package had been left in a clear plastic bag on the porch of a home Wray owned on 222nd Street in Springfield Gardens. He was the landlord of the property, which was rented out to two families. The package had been addressed to a single name and had no postal address, a source familiar with the investigation told News 4 at the time. The return address was a police station, but investigators didn't believe there was a link to the station.

When Wray opened the cylindrical package — 12 inches by 4 inches in size — it exploded in his hands, erupting in a cloud of smoke and covering him in flames.



The front of the house was visibly damaged in the blast, with smokey ash seen covering the front door. Video from the scene shows Wray kneeling, his clothes in tatters and much of his body badly burned.



Authorities have said the device was considered low-explosive and appeared to have produced no shrapnel. The package, which was a cardboard tube, exploded when Wray opened the top; there was black flash powder inside.

Federal agents had joined the NYPD in trying to unravel the mystery. The source who identified the suspect to News 4 said investigators tracked the suspect through computer work -- they looked into who was buying bomb-making materials online. The source said Kingsley allegedly purchased more such materials since the explosion, and they were concerned about another attack.

Kingsley was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He said nothing to a News 4 photographer as he was wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher, his hands cuffed behind his back. It wasn't clear which charges he would face.

The case stumped investigators for months. Mail carriers who were interviewed said they didn't deliver the package, which led investigators to believe it was hand-delivered, although postage had been placed on the box.

Remnants of the package were sent to a lab as authorities tried to figure out where the parts were purchased. Video cameras in the area were also reviewed.

