OZY Fest had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Central Park. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday it has been canceled.

As the heat ramps up around the region, numerous events scheduled to take place over the weekend across the tri-state have been canceled as a result.

New York City officials have canceled an outdoor festival featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician John Legend and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah because of the heat forecast for the weekend.

"We are so disappointed and sorry that this has happened," organizers said in a tweet. "We are currently working with the City to figure out alternative plans."

A de Blasio spokeswoman says a Times Square commemoration of the 1969 moon landing has been canceled as well.

Officials earlier announced the cancellation of the New York City Triathlon, which was scheduled for Sunday. It marks the first time the event, which is one of the world's largest triathlons, has been canceled.

The New Jersey State Triathlon will still go ahead as planned, but with a few changes. The running portion on Saturday has been shortened to two miles, and all portions on Sunday have been shortened. Both days have a start time of 7:30 a.m.

Elsewhere, the New York Racing Association canceled all of Saturday's races at Saratoga, the first time that has happened since 2006. But New Jersey's Monmouth Park is still scheduled to hold the Haskell Invitational, the biggest horse racing event in the state, on Saturday.

In Connecticut, a country music and food truck rally in Danbury was canceled due to the extreme heat. Also in Fairfield County, Bethel's Summerfest was postponed.

Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index well over 100. Much of the nation is also dealing with high heat.

De Blasio has directed owners of office buildings over 100 feet tall to set thermostats to 78 degrees through Sunday to conserve energy.