Bookworms will be in literary heaven this weekend.

The 2018 BookCon is coming to the Javits Center June 2 and 3 with writing workshops, panels, photo ops and autographing opportunities.

The event features writers, activities and events that cater to bibliophiles of all book genres.

During the event, thriller novel and political aficionados will also have the opportunity to join former President Bill Clinton and the international bestselling author James Patterson as they discuss their new novel, "The President is Missing" — the first time a U.S. president has collaborated with a bestselling novelist on a work of fiction. The talk will offer insights into their collaboration and research.

U.S. Representative and Civil Rights icon John Lewis, as well as actors Nico Tortorella, Omar Epps and Taye Diggs will also be participating in panels and signing books at the weekend-long event. Comic book illustrator Afua Richardson, who is best known for Marvel’s World of Wakanda, and bestselling young adult fiction writer Tahereh Mafi, known for her "Shatter Me" series, will also be among the dozens of panelists. Jeff Kinney, the acclaimed author of “The Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” is scheduled to participate in a panel.

Tickets for BookCon start at $10 for children ages 6-12 and $40 for adults. Children younger than 6 years old get in for free. For ticket and schedule information, visit bookexpoamerica.com.

BookCon will take place after the 2018 Reimagined BookExpo, which is scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Friday and will help attendees and future writers experience and understand first-hand content creation, rights trading, retail strategy and consumer behavior in the publishing world.



